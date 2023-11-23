Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Cloudflare worth $21,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $76.07.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 211,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total transaction of $15,477,942.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $462,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 775,767 shares of company stock valued at $51,100,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

