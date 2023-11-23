Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.45

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.45 and last traded at $144.45, with a volume of 119769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average of $130.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

