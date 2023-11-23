Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 154,987 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $75,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,822.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,159,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,686 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APLS opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

