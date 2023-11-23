Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $75.01 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $75,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $101,632,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $121.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.71.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

