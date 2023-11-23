Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

