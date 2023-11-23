Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.
Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CENT opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.
In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $99,722.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.
