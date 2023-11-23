Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 5.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.79. 174,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 566,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

