Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 158.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Celanese by 55.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 2.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Celanese Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $97.12 and a 12-month high of $131.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

