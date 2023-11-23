California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of California Water Service Group worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 1.3 %

CWT stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 0.45.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

