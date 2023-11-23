Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading 4.4% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $65.17 and last traded at $63.97. 144,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 815,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Bruker Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,042,000 after acquiring an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Bruker by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,840,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,478,000 after acquiring an additional 594,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Bruker by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,381,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 422,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

