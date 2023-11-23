Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX stock opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.41. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -80.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $1,702,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

