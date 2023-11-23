Boston Partners Raises Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 74,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 98,395 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 143.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 25.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 506,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

