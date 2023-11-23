Boston Partners Has $693,000 Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of MVB Financial worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,459 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 450,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 99,176 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 93.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 655.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.92. MVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

