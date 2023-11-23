BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Trading 8.7% Higher

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 108,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 39,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
BeWhere Stock Up 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$23.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.37.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BeWhere
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.