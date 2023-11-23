Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24, reports.

Baudax Bio Trading Down 10.0 %

BXRX opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care related settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. It also develops BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMB, which is in phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary blockade reversal agent; and BX3000, a NMB reversal agent that is in preclinical studies.

