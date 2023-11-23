Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.01. Approximately 32,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 708,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.