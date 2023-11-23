Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Assurant has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Assurant has a payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $14.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.