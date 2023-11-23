Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0366 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

ARESF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

