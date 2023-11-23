Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Apogee Enterprises worth $9,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APOG. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 993.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

