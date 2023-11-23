Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,055,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 986,170 shares.The stock last traded at $7.39 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Anavex Life Sciences

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $549.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVXL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 377,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.