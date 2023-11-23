Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices updated its Q1 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,215,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,440,000 after purchasing an additional 703,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

