Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Buys 1,297 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

