Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05. Amerigo Resources has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a P/E ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 3.04.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

