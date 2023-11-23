Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0582 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS ATUSF opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

