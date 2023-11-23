Alliance Wealth Management Group Takes $280,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 80.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 25,005 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $487.16 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 78.54%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total value of $14,440,243.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,980,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

