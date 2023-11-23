Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Price Up 4%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36. 66,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 488,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 913.95%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,710,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,324,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,269,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.