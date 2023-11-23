Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.62

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.59, with a volume of 54188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird raised Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $368.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.42 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,043.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 29,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,605,043.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,823 shares of company stock worth $2,779,673. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Stories

