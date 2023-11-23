773,062 Shares in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 773,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,000. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.75% of Horizon Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,638 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,192,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market cap of $489.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.07 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

