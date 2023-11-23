20,697 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of RBLX opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
Insider Transactions at Roblox
In other news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,695,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $258,739.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,838,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,488,592.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $397,717.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 482,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,695,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,836 shares of company stock worth $1,222,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
