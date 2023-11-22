ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 1,113,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,653,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTO. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 3,353,753 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.