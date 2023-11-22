Zoran Bogdanovic Purchases 212 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,120 ($26.52) per share, with a total value of £4,494.40 ($5,622.92).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 86 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($26.49) per share, with a total value of £1,820.62 ($2,277.77).

On Wednesday, September 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,305 ($28.84), for a total transaction of £311,175 ($389,309.40).

On Monday, September 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 79 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,290 ($28.65) per share, with a total value of £1,809.10 ($2,263.36).

On Thursday, August 31st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 5,528 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($28.96), for a total transaction of £127,973.20 ($160,106.59).

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,176 ($27.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The company has a market capitalization of £8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,412.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 1,896.50 ($23.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,284.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($34.66).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

