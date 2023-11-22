Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Zebra Technologies worth $86,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters bought 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $257.12. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

