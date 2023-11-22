Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WOR

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WOR opened at $66.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $48.16 and a 1 year high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 6.14%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 41.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 25.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.