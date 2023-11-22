Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,120,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,550,300,000 after acquiring an additional 146,334 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,908 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 63.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.27. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

