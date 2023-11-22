Wendy Colquhoun Buys 6,039 Shares of Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Stock

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Colquhoun purchased 6,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £14,916.33 ($18,661.74).
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.98. Murray International Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 218.50 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 275.84 ($3.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.44 and a beta of 0.74.
About Murray International Trust
