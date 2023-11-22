Wells Fargo & Company Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $72.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $64.29 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,908,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 588,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.