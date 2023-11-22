WELL Health Technologies Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Pi Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Pi Financial also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

