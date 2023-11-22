Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Waters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,471,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,738,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Waters by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 909,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,580,000 after buying an additional 74,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $274.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.40.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

