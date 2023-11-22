Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,276 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.7% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $363.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.21. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

