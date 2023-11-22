Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.2 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $239.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.74 and a 1-year high of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.