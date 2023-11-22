Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $92.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
