US Bancorp DE Sells 8,573 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $73.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $450,103.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,717,384 shares in the company, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,053 shares of company stock worth $36,433,348. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

