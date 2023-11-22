US Bancorp DE Sells 7,077 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,471,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,489,000 after acquiring an additional 357,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,985,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 799,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LKQ by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LKQ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,276,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $469,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,611,506.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.35. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.