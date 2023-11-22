US Bancorp DE Sells 5,251 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,251 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,065,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,079,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,031,000 after buying an additional 808,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after buying an additional 263,330 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,768,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,290,000 after buying an additional 573,303 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,436,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 15,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.06 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 400,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,436,206.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

