US Bancorp DE Sells 457,219 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MFG opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

