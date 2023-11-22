US Bancorp DE Sells 1,497 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

