US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,679 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,469 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,720,000 after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.