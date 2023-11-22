US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

ENPH opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.