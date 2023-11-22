US Bancorp DE Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $233.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

