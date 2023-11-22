US Bancorp DE Acquires 5,673 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

