Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Issues Earnings Results

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter.

Upexi Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPXI opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Upexi has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upexi during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upexi in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

